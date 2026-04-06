'Utne Hi Paise Lautane Padenge...': Netizens Slam Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi For Debt Joke On Rajpal Yadav At Mumbai Award Show - VIDEO

Actor Rajpal Yadav shared a humorous moment at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 when journalist Saurabh Dwivedi jokingly brought up the actor’s financial troubles during a live interaction. The playful exchange left the audience in splits, including Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The light-hearted moment came just months after Rajpal faced legal issues related to a cheque bounce case, which briefly landed him in Tihar Jail before he was granted interim bail. Despite the sensitive context, the actor handled the situation with humour at the star-studded awards ceremony.

Dig at Rajpal Yadav

During the on-stage conversation, Rajpal spoke about the chaos in the world and fluctuating currencies in a philosophical tone. He said, “I was thinking that these days the world seems to be filled with smoke everywhere. There are so many wars going on, so I keep wondering where to sit and where to think. The rupee and the dollar keep fluctuating so much that it becomes difficult to understand anything. So I just sit quietly and keep saying ‘peace, peace.’”

Responding to this remark, Dwivedi jokingly reminded the actor about his dues, saying, “Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (You will still have to repay exactly the amount of money you owe).”

The comment triggered laughter across the venue, with Devendra Fadnavis and many other actors seen smiling at the exchange. Rajpal also burst into laughter and replied in a playful tone, “At least hear the full masala once.”

Comedian Zakir Khan, who was one of the hosts of the evening, then stepped in and tried to lighten the moment further by suggesting that the matter be left to the courts. He said, “I think since the matter is in court, we should let it remain there.”

Netizens criticise Dwivedi

Rajpal eventually laughed off the entire conversation, brushing aside the teasing and keeping the mood cheerful during the awards night. However, soon after the video surfaced online, a section of netizens criticised Dwivedi.

Here's how they reacted:

Journalist #SaurabhDwivedi taking a dig at #RajpalYadav’s cheque bounce case..😅😂



“Dollar-Rupee kitne bhi Upar-Niche ho… aapko utne hi Rupees lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain.” 💀#ChetakScreenAwards #BhoothBangla pic.twitter.com/RXHXxzOnDB — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) April 6, 2026

सौरभ द्विवेदी के सिर पर घमंड सवार हो गया है। ये आदमी दो चार बॉलीवुड के लोगों में क्या बैठने लगा है, यह अपनी औकात भूल गया है।



राजपाल यादव जैसे लीजेंड की भरी महफिल में बेइज्जती कर रहा है।pic.twitter.com/1QIWAi6CTh — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) April 6, 2026

“डॉलर-रुपया कितना भी ऊपर नीचे हो, आपको उतने ही पैसे लौटाने पड़ेंगे, जितने उधार हैं”



एक तरफ राजपाल यादव इतने दर्द में हैं, दो बातें कहना चाह रहे हैं,

दूसरी ओर सौरभ द्विवेदी उनका मजाक उड़ा रहा है,



अभी मैं इसमें कोई ऐंगल जोड़ूंगा तो लोग मुझे गलत कहेंगे, लेकिन ऐंगल वही है जो आप सोच… pic.twitter.com/2QkNrD7iEf — Luffy (@luffyspeaking) April 6, 2026

सौरभ द्विवेदी, घमंड की चादर ओढ़कर अब बॉलीवुड की चकाचौंध में अपनी स्तर भूल बैठे है कल तक जो शख्स न्यूज़रूम में सवाल पूछने का दावा करता था, आज Chetak Screen Awards की भरी महफिल में राजपाल यादव जैसे दिग्गज, लीजेंड और संघर्षशील कलाकार की बेइज्जती पर तालियाँ बटोर रहा है।



राजपाल… pic.twitter.com/NJbOiLLIx5 — Navdeep Yadav (@sp_kumarnavdeep) April 6, 2026

In February this year, Rajpal surrendered in a cheque bounce case, and he spent around 12 days in Tihar jail before getting an interim bail from the Delhi High Court.