'Shameful, Traumatic': Pakistani Celebs Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir & Others Condemn Gruesome Rape Of Lahore College Student

Several Pakistani celebs including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ayesha Omar and others condemned the horrifying rape of a student in Lahore which shook the entire nation. As per reports, the security guard of Punjab Group Of Colleges in Lahore sexually assaulted a student inside the campus, which has stirred a massive outrage in Pakistan.

Sharing a video of Pakistani students protesting and seeking justice for the rape victim, Mahira Khan called the incident "shameful".

Hania Aamir too shared a post which read, "We are disgusted by the abhorrent silence from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab government on this matter."

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wrote, "How long will we tell our daughters to be ‘careful’? You all are part of this rape culture if you have ever been part of a culture where it’s normal to be blaming the victim."

"This is utterly tragic and traumatic. I am watching the protests, the denials and coverups. Everyone is watching. How shameful. May the culprits be tied and punished," Ayesha Omar wrote.

"Are we not safe even in an all girls school? That man was supposed to guard an educational institute," singer Nehaal Naseem questioned.

Several celebs including Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Hadiqa Kiani, Hania Aamir and others also shared a template on Instagram which called for the education of sons instead of protecting the daughters.

Meanwhile, the security guard accused of raping the student has been arrested and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident and the lapse in security inside the college premises.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within 48 hours.