Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, Anupria Goenka, others at exclusive screening of Bravehearts — The Untold Stories of Heroes

Shakti Kapoor with Anup Soni and Anupria Goenka

Dice Media hosted a star-studded exclusive screening of Bravehearts — The Untold Stories of Heroes. The makers showcased three of the five short films of the anthology in presence of the cast and crew, and friends from the Bollywood fraternity.

Present for the event were Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, Anupria Goenka, Prit Kamani, and Taaruk Raina (Sharmaji Namkeen fame), among others. Bravehearts — The Untold Stories is helmed by director duo Happy Mongia and Bharat Misra.

Anup Soni and Prit Kamani

Taaruk Raina

The first episode was released on June 4. Each of the five stories in the series captures a unique aspect of the courageous journeys of army men and women and their families — whether it is getting into the armed forces after several failed attempts, or dealing with the loss of a loved one who gave up their life for the nation or getting to know a parent after 15 years of them coming back from service.