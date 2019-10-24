Shahid Kapoor recalls when Misha couldn’t recognise him without a beard

He further elaborated, “When I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like I know that voice but I don’t know this face, I didn’t have my beard. I do look different with and without my beard. It does make a big difference; I shouldn’t have done it like this.”

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the remake of Nani’s Jersey.