Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's Deva POSTPONED: Check New Release Date Here

Actor Shahid Kapoor, with his new avatar, is all set to make Valentine's Day extra special for his fans with the action thriller 'Deva'. Shahid treated fans with an interesting new poster of himself along with the announcement of new release date on Instagram.

The poster shows Shahid in full action mode. Wearing police written over a t-shirt and jeans, ready with a gun in his hands for a fight, the actor flaunted his toned body and short hair look.

Along with a poster, he wrote, "Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE'S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!."

As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. His brother Ishaan Khatter dropped fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait." "Shahid Kapoor as violent cop will be a delight to watch on a big screen," another user commented.

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Last year in October, Shahid shared a first glimpse from the film. In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers.

Shahid wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024." Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Initially, it was also announced that the film would be released on October 11, 2024. Now the action thriller will be released on February 14, 2025.