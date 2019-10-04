Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan clicked by Paparazzi in the city

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War action thriller drama just hit the theaters and collected whopping amount of Rs 74 crore on its third day of release. The team of War celebrated the success with a grand bash in the city.

Star cast including Hrithik Tiger and Vaani Kapoor with director Siddharth Anand cut a huge cake and celebrated success with media and paps.

Also Tanuja and her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa were spotted in the suburb's popular Durga Puja Pandal in Vile Parle.

Paparazzi also spotted Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shahid Kapoor, captain cool MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan at multiple locations.