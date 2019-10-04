Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan clicked by Paparazzi in the city

By FPJ Web Desk

Check out pictures of from 'War' success bash to Kajol's visit at Durga Puja Pandal.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War action thriller drama just hit the theaters and collected whopping amount of Rs 74 crore on its third day of release. The team of War celebrated the success with a grand bash in the city.

Star cast including Hrithik Tiger and Vaani Kapoor with director Siddharth Anand cut a huge cake and celebrated success with media and paps.

Also Tanuja and her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa were spotted in the suburb's popular Durga Puja Pandal in Vile Parle.

Paparazzi also spotted Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shahid Kapoor, captain cool MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan at multiple locations.

War movie success bash
Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan clicked by Paparazzi in the city
Kajol with Tanishaa and mom Tanuja for Durga Puja
Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan clicked by Paparazzi in the city
Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita at gym
Saif Ali Khan spotted at dubbing studio in Bandra
Birthday girl Soha Ali Khan accompanied husband Kunal at gym.
Kunal Kemmu spotted after gym
Captain cool MS Dhoni arrived at Mumbai airport
Varun Dhawan spotted in the city
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at airport
Arjun Rampal spotted at Suzette
Photos by Viral Bhayani

