Shahid Kapoor Falls On Stage During LIVE Performance At IFFI 2023 In Goa, Video Surfaces

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor averted a major mishap after he fell on stage while performing live at the opening ceremony of the 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen tripping during the performance.

IFFI 2023 kickstarted on November 20, Monday, at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao-Goa, in the presence of several eminent personalities including Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for State of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and others.

A slew of celebs also attended the opening ceremony, and Shahid was one of them, who was even seen belting out a power-packed performance for the audience.

In the video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Shahid can be seen dancing to some peppy beats with numerous background dancers, and it was then that he tripped and fell on the stage. However, he regained his composure within no time and was back on his feet, finishing the performance as if nothing happened.

As the performance ended, the audience cheered and hooted for him, and the actor was seen laughing as he pointed at the stage.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens lauded Shahid's spirit and his presence of mind, and commended him for picking up the performance from right where it was left, and even laughing it off later and being a sport.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the action-thriller Deva, for which he has undergone a surprising makeover, much to the delight of his fans. The actor is nowadays seen sporting a buzz cut with a rugged look, which is for the upcoming film. Deva is set to hit the theatres in Dussehra 2024.

Besides, he also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon, and if reports are to be believed, it might be a human-robot love story.