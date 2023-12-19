Shahid Kapoor Buys Swanky Mercedes Maybach Worth ₹3.5 Crore; Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor brought home a brand new luxury car on Tuesday (December 19). In the picture, shared by the official Instagram account of Mercedes Maybach India, Shahid and Mira are seen posing with their swanky new car. The couple is seen all smiles as they receive the car keys.

The actor reportedly bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which is worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Other Bollywood celebrities who own the same SUV are Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Neetu Kapoor among others.

The car is equipped with eight airbags, emergency call system, wireless charging pad, folding tables, ambient lighting, among other amenities.

In the picture, the car can be seen adorned with a giant white bow, with Shahid and Mira posing next to it. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple as soon the photo went viral on the internet.

Shahid's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. It will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film marks the actor's first collaboration with the Mimi actress. It is directed by debutant Amit Joshi. The romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and will hit the big screens in February 2024.

On the other hand, he also has Deva with Pooja Hegde. The film will release on October 11, 2024. Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the movie.

According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.