Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s Diwali was filled with 'love and light'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have never failed to give out major couple goals. With everyone in the industry being dressed to their T for multiple Diwali parties, Shahid and Mira are obviously not going to stay behind.
Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband, Shahid Kapoor.
The picture is all about love, happiness, and light. Shahid Kapoor and Mira clearly can’t stop smiling as they pose together and we can’t stop gushing over it! Slaying it in a white kurta and a green lehenga, the couple looks happier than ever!
Shahid Kapoor’s last release, Kabir Singh, is still the talk of the town for all the right reasons.
