Shah Rukh wishes fans on Republic Day in 'Pathaan' style

Mumbai: As 'Pathaan' fever gripped the entire country, superstar Shah Rukh Khan borrowed a dialogue from the film to greet his fans on Republic Day greetings.

Taking to Twitter, SRK wrote, "Desh ke liye kya kar sakte ho? (What can you do for the country?)...Happy Republic Day to everyone. May we cherish all that our Constitution has given us and take our country to greater heights. Jai Hind." https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1618578397466365952 Shah Rukh delivered the dialogue in 'Pathaan' during the action-packed climax sequence with John Abraham, who plays the antagonist in the film.

The actor's tweet got him multiple replies from fans and followers. Many congratulated him on 'Pathaan' minting Rs 57 crore on the opening day itself.

"Congratulations sir. You are the best," a social media user commented.

"King Khan is back with a bang," another wrote.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is an action-packed spy-thriller featuring SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

The film has already managed to enter the Rs 100-crore club.

'King Khan' has two more films in the pipeline -- Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and South director Atlee's 'Jawan'.

In Jawan, he will be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

In Dunki, he is cast opposite Taapsee Pannu.

