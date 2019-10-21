Shah Rukh wants 'high heels' to match KJo's 'fashionista style', Arjun Kapoor are you listening?

New Delhi: Be it a blingy or sober outfit, filmmaker Karan Johar surely knows how to pull it off! And it seems like his "fashionista sense of style" has now inspired Shah Rukh Khan who is "trying" to match it! On Sunday, the actor waxed lyrical about the filmmaker while flaunting his new jacket gifted to him by the latter, by sharing a collage on Twitter.

"Thanks again Karan Johar for The Dust of Gods jacket," King Khan tweeted.

He clubbed two pictures of himself showing off the new funky jacket and shared it in the tweet.

While continuing his tweet, Khan also admitted that he "will never be able to match" Karan's "Fashionista sense of style," and wrote, "Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! )." Seemingly the 'Raees' actor was referring to Karan's edgy look that he carried on the Vogue Women of the Year show as the host which also included a pair of whacky heeled shoes.