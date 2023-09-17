Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message To PM Modi On His 73rd Birthday: 'Have A Bit Of Fun Too'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a special message to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The PM turned 73 on Sunday, September 17. Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Jawan star wished the PM a 'healthy' and 'joyful' day.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes."

Check out Shah Rukh's post here:

Soon after Shah Rukh shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the PM.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Kailash Kher, Jackie Shroff and others also wished PM Modi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster Jawan. Released on September 7, the Atlee-directorial has broken several box office records. It has collected over Rs 750 crore globally.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, and others. It also has a special cameo by Sanjay Dutt.

