Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan releases at the world's highest altitude movie theatre in Leh, Ladakh

Shah Rukh Khan’s slick spy actioner Pathaan is being played at the world's highest altitude movie theatre in snow-clad Leh, Ladakh.

For the residents of the Union Territory, the anticipation is at its peak for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited comeback film, which is being screened in these inflatable theatres. The theatre shall screen four shows a day.

The film will also be screened in these Mobile Digital Movie Theatres set up at Asifabad (Telangana) and Sardarshahar in Rajasthan and in Arunachal.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime, shares, “We have always endeavoured to showcase blockbuster movies and spread cinematic joy to the remotest corners of India. And now, Leh will join the rest of the country to welcome Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Pathaan on the big screen. SRK loyalists are fanned out across the country and this is the first time that one of the superstar's recent films is being released in Leh. We're also taking the film to Asifabad (Telangana), Sardarshahar in the interiors of Rajasthan and in our theatres in Arunachal. It's time for SRK lovers to cheer for their icon!"

Picturetime is a Mobile Digital Movie Theatre company known for its mission of bringing cinematic entertainment to the farthest corners of India, installed one of its state-of-the-art inflatable cinema screens in Leh, Ladakh earlier in 2021. The theatre is set up at a height of 11,562 ft, making it the world's top most spot to enjoy the latest Indian and international movies.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan hit screens on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is touted to be a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. It also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

