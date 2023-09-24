Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Groove To Dhol Beats, Celebrate Outside Mumbai Theatre As Jawan Inches Closer To ₹1000 Crore (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan is all set to enter Rs 1000 crore club. Directed by Atlee, the film has earned Rs 546.58 crore in India, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film. Additionally, its worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 953.97 crore as of Saturday.

This indicates that Jawan has been successful both domestically and internationally and fans of Shah Rukh are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement over the film's massive success.

On Sunday (September 24), several fans gathered outside Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre to celebrate the film's box office success. As the action-entertainer is inching closer towards Rs 1000 crore globally, fans arrived in matching 'Jawan' t-shirts outside the Mumbai theatre and grooved to dhol beats.

They also had 'We Love Jawan' posters in their hands. Fans were also heard raising slogans for the superstar. Take a look at the video here:

The star-studded cast of Jawan also includes Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Priyamani and others. The film hit the big screens on September 7 and has broken several records.

In the film, Shah Rukh plays the double role of son (Azad) and father (Vikram Rathore). Deepika was seen as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. She has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is slated to hit the big screens in December 2023. He will also reportedly share screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. He has a special cameo as Pathaan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)