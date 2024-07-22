Shah Rukh Khan's ₹40 Crore French Apartment To Akshay Kumar's ₹60 Lakh Pen, Bollywood Celebs' Gifts To Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in what could be termed as the most lavish wedding of the decade on July 12, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. And if latest reports are to be believed, the couple was showered with some equally expensive gifts by the guests, including a Rs 40 crore apartment from Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Bollywood Life, SRK gifted Anant and Radhika a luxurious Rs 40 crore apartment in France.

On the other hand, the Bachchans gifted them an emerald neckpiece worth a whopping Rs 30 crore. Salman Khan gifted Anant and Radhika a swanky new sports bike worth Rs 15 crore, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave them a customised Rolls Royce worth Rs 20 crore.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are quite close to the Ambanis, gifted Anant and Radhika a Mercedes car worth Rs 9 crore.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gifted the newlyweds a Rs 25 lakh handmade one-of-a-kind shawl, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave them a gold chain worth Rs 19 lakh.

Akshay Kumar, who gave the wedding a miss due to his COVID-19 diagnosis, but attended the reception, had a unique gift for the couple. He gifted Anant and Radhika a gold pen worth a whopping Rs 60 lakh.

The biggest names from B-Town gathered under one roof for the wedding of Anant and Radhika on July 12. SRK, Salman, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others were seen dancing their hearts out in the baraat.