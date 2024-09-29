Shah Rukh Khan Says He Will Retire Like MS Dhoni: 'We Play 10 IPLs After Saying No' (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up on his "retirement" plans as he graced IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening. After an illustrious career spanning over three decades, SRK said that if and when he does retire, he will do it like former Team India cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

SRK and co-host Karan Johar engaged in a fun banter on the IIFA stage during which the former pulled the latter's leg saying that legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Roger Federer, Sunil Chhetri know when to stop and retire, and that the filmmaker too should retire himself from the stage now.

KJo then asked, "Speaking of that, why don't you retire then?" And to that, SRK cheekily replied, "I am different kind of legendary. I am a legend like MS Dhoni. We play 10 IPLs even after saying no," and his response evoked a thunderous response from the crowd.

Vicky Kaushal too quipped, "Retirements are for legends, kings are forever!"

During the IIFA event, KJo also questioned SRK on who will be the next 'King of romance' after he retires, to which he responded, "Romance will retire along with me."

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screens in 2023 after a hiatus of four years and shattered all records at the box office with his films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While he did not have a release in 2024, he is now gearing up for his next, titled King, which will reportedly release by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

On the other hand, after being the most successful captain of Indian cricket history, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He had previously retired from Test cricket in 2014.

However, the former Team India skipper continues to play for his team, Chennai Super Kings, in the Indian Premier League. While the question of his IPL retirement has been looming around for the past three years now, the cricketer has been returning to the pitch every year, much to the delight of his fans. He will reportedly also play IPL 2024 for CSK, and if reports are to be believed, it will be his last.