Shah Rukh Khan Says He Didn't Want To Act Post Zero Failure; Here's Why

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reflected on the failure of his 2018 film Zero and its impact on his career. Despite high expectations, the film failed at the box office. He played the role of ,a vertically challenged man. The superstar in a recent interview admitted that the film failure deeply affected him, leading him to take a break from films.

He shared that the setback made him introspective about his choices and the direction of his career.

Here’s What SRK Stated:

Shah Rukh confessed that after Zero, he lost the desire to immediately jump into new projects. Talking to Variety, SRK said, "The hiatus wasn’t because of the films. I’ve always maintained that the day I don’t feel like getting up in the morning and conquering the shoot, I don’t want to work. It wasn’t the failure of the films, to be honest. I was doing a film in January, and this was in December. Very unprofessional of me. I just woke up and I said, 'I don’t want to go and shoot this film.' I called the producer and I said to him that I don’t want to work for a year. I just didn’t want to act. I didn’t feel like acting. Because for me, acting is genuinely very, very organic."

He also reflected on the period that led him to do the kind of films that interest him. He thought of the possibilities and parameters of commercial cinema and focused on it’s multiple aspects such as songs, dances, fights, emotions. He did film that interest him such as Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero, and Fan.

“Some of the ones I love the most are the ones which haven’t done well. And I have a reason for it. Cinema is a mass communication medium. It needs to communicate, very simply, to a lot of people. It should not intellectualise or sermonise," he concluded.

However, fans are glad that he planned to return on the big screen with his films Pathaan and Jawan, that were successful at the box office.

On the work front, he will be next seen in an action thriller film which has been titled The King. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per the reports, the budget of the film is Rs 200 crore.

The King will feature his daughter Suhana Khan. He will be playing as a mentor to her character and is going to be in the same zone as the 1994 acclaimed actioner Leon. He has also lend his voice to Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King.