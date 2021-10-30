Shah Rukh Khan may soon visit Dadar's Siddhivinayak temple after son Aryan's release from jail: Report

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

The 23-year-old, arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the prison, his 'home' since October 8, at 11 am and got into a waiting car, which reached his actual home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30 am.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be visiting Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as his son Aryan Khan was finally released from Arthur Road jail. Shah Rukh Khan is known to celebrate Ganesh Utsav each year with his family at Mannat.

"SRK may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as his son Aryan Khan was finally released from Arthur Road jail. This is his way of expressing gratitude to Ganpati Bappa," said an insider as reported by India Today.



According to an earlier report, Aryan will remain indoors to avoid paparazzi that has been tailing his car, and camping outside Mannat ever since his arrest.

A large crowd of Shah Rukh Khan's fans had gathered outside the prison since early morning. A sizeable media contingent was also present to cover Aryan's release from the jail.

Outside the prison, fans and onlookers cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan and trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar were in for a disappointment as they could not see the actor's face and had to assume that he was in the vehicle.

Outside Mannat, fans across all ages, children, college students and even elderly couple, had showed up to celebrate Aryan's homecoming. The lane to Mannat's entrance was jam-packed with crowds. Police and Shah Rukh Khan's private security had to clear the area for Aryan's car to move smoothly.

Ahead of Aryan's release, Mumbai police had increased police presence outside the Arthur Road prison as a precautionary measure to control the crowd, a police official said.

Besides local police, SRPF team was also present and barricades were put up outside the prison, he said.

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for the 23-year-old before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:39 PM IST