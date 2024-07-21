 Shah Rukh Khan Is Lot Smaller Than You Imagine, Is Best Editor: Wedding Filmer Vishal Punjabi
Vishal Punjabi stated that it was SRK who taught him "everything about cinema"

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Celebrity wedding photographer Vishal Punjabi, who is a favourite amongst celebs, courtesy his company, Wedding Filmer, recently revealed that he had worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a decade before finally launching his own company. He also stated that SRK was quite 'smaller' than one would imagine him to be.

During a conversation with DJ Simz, Vishal stated that he was a huge fan of SRK despite being brought up in London, and that he shot the actor a letter when he found out he was planning to launch a Bollywood website. After being called by SRK, Vishal flew down to India and worked with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment for 10 years.

Recalling his first meeting with his idol Shah Rukh, Vishal said, "He was a lot smaller than I thought he would be. You imagine him to be bigger, but he was a little smaller, though very enigmatic and charming. When I first saw him, I was like, ‘Is that it?’".

He then went on to say that it was SRK who taught him "everything about cinema" and also called the actor one of the best editors in business. "He was a really good mentor to have. He guided me very well," he gushed.

Vishal Punjabi with SRK

Vishal Punjabi with SRK | Twitter

"Shah Rukh is one of the best editors I have worked with. He edits every single film he shoots and acts in. He sits with the editor and goes through every scene. It’s insane the amount of work he does," Vishal revealed.

On the work front, SRK delivered three blockbusters in 2023 and established himself as the undisputed king of Bollywood. While he hasn't announced any film this year, if reports are to be believed, he will be next seen in 'King', in which Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist.

