 Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland

SRK, known for his love for exquisite watches, was seen flaunting a luxurious Patek Phillipe watch at the event

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently scripted history as he received the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. And while at it, the actor made sure to put his best foot forward with the finest of suits and an uber expensive wrist watch.

SRK, known for his love for exquisite watches, was seen flaunting a luxurious Patek Phillipe watch at the event. If reports are to be believed, the watch is priced at a whopping Rs 59.60 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Oil Prices Increase; Touch $80 A Barrel As Tensions Rise In Middle East and Russia
Oil Prices Increase; Touch $80 A Barrel As Tensions Rise In Middle East and Russia
Astrologer Predicts Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Will Split Over 'Another Woman', Issues Apology After Police Complaint Gets Filed (VIDEO)
Astrologer Predicts Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Will Split Over 'Another Woman', Issues Apology After Police Complaint Gets Filed (VIDEO)
'Pathetic To Defame Own Country': Influencer Draws Flak For Asking Women To Not Travel To India After Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
'Pathetic To Defame Own Country': Influencer Draws Flak For Asking Women To Not Travel To India After Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland
Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland

An Instagram page, known for sharing details of luxury watches, mentioned that the watch comes with a silver-tone stainless steel case with a similar bezel. The watch also has a day and night indicator, date display, and is water resistant.

Read Also
'Have To Stretch So My Groin Doesn't Get Caught...': Shah Rukh Khan On His Preparation For King
article-image

SRK looked dapper in an all-black look. He donned a black shirt with matching pants, and completed his look with a black blazer. He was welcomed with a thunderous applause as he received the prestigious award.

Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan in Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Says He Doesn't Like Roles That Demean Women, Netizens Feel It's Dig At Animal &...
article-image

SRK stated, "I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen, to this really pretty, very beautiful, cultural, artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being at home in India."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Astrologer Predicts Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Will Split Over 'Another Woman', Issues Apology...

Astrologer Predicts Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Will Split Over 'Another Woman', Issues Apology...

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland

'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career...

'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career...

'Incredibly Irritating': Kriti Sanon REACTS To Wedding Rumours Amid Reports Of Dating Kabir Bahia

'Incredibly Irritating': Kriti Sanon REACTS To Wedding Rumours Amid Reports Of Dating Kabir Bahia

'Horrible, Horrific': Kangana Ranaut Demands CBI Inquiry In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

'Horrible, Horrific': Kangana Ranaut Demands CBI Inquiry In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case