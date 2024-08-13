Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹59 Lakh Luxury Watch At Locarno Film Festival In Switzerland

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently scripted history as he received the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. And while at it, the actor made sure to put his best foot forward with the finest of suits and an uber expensive wrist watch.

SRK, known for his love for exquisite watches, was seen flaunting a luxurious Patek Phillipe watch at the event. If reports are to be believed, the watch is priced at a whopping Rs 59.60 lakh.

An Instagram page, known for sharing details of luxury watches, mentioned that the watch comes with a silver-tone stainless steel case with a similar bezel. The watch also has a day and night indicator, date display, and is water resistant.

SRK looked dapper in an all-black look. He donned a black shirt with matching pants, and completed his look with a black blazer. He was welcomed with a thunderous applause as he received the prestigious award.

Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan in Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him."

SRK stated, "I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen, to this really pretty, very beautiful, cultural, artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being at home in India."