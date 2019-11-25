Shah Rukh Khan crowns Raveena Tandon as the 'best-scented heroine'

She let out this secret while appearing on "The Love Laugh Live Show". On the show, she spoke of other things too, including social media and how significant family was to her.

Raveena was one of the top heroines of the nineties in Bollywood and she had a string of blockbusters with Akshay Kumar and Govinda in her heydays. She worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Ramesh Sippy's "Zamaana Deewana" (1995), and the much-delayed release, "Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke".

She won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in Kalpana Lajmi's 2000 release, "Daman".