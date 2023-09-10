 Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates PM Modi On The Success Of G20: 'Under Your Leadership, We Will Prosper'
Check out Shah Rukh Khan's special message to PM Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, it has been making waves at the box office.

Just a while back, Shah Rukh took to X, formerly known as Twitter and congratulated Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the success of the G20.

"Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future," tweeted Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Rao and will star Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the highly anticipated film Dunki is all set for a theatrical release on December 22, 2023, during Christmas. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of it; however, an official confirmation has not been made yet.

