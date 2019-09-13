Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Bappa, posts picture with son AbRam

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the day which marks the culmination of 10-day-long Ganesha festival, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members bid their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate manner.

The actor took to twitter to share the pictures of a small Ganpati idol with a sweet message for his fans.

"Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family," he tweeted alongside the snap.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.