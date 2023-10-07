 Shah Rukh Khan Approached AP Dhillon For Song In Jawan, Reveals Aaliyah Qureishi: 'He Is A Big Fan'
Aaliyah Qureishi was a part of Shah Rukh Khan's girl gang in Jawan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Approached AP Dhillon For Song In Jawan, Reveals Aaliyah Qureishi: 'He Is A Big Fan' | Photo Via Instagram

Jawan is currently riding high at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Leher Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and Aaliyah Qureishi, among others. The film has crossed ₹1100 crores worldwide, making it the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.

Aaliyah, who played the role of Jahnvi, revealed in a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood that Shah Rukh Khan is a 'big' fan of Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon.

She added, "I was also really surprised...because he wanted him to do a song (for Jawan) and it didn't work out."

Further, she revealed that during the shoot of Jawan, Shah Rukh would dance to the beats of AP Dhillon's track Insane along with the cast.

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s gala in Mumbai, Shah Rukh met AP Dhillon, and the duo also posed for a photo together, which was later shared by the singer on his Instagram story. The actor was also seen grooving AP Dhillon as he performed his song Excuses with his wife Gauri Khan.

Jawan is directed by Atlee. It was released on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. 

