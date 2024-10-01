Shaan Mumbai Concert: Most Expensive Ticket Of Event At Jio World Drive Is Worth ₹10,800; Details Inside

It's the season of concerts! After Coldplay, AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh, details of Shaan's Mumbai concert have come to light. The singer is all set to perform LIVE at Bandra's Jio World Drive, Mumbai, on October 18, 2024. The event will be a highlight of Jio World Drive's anniversary celebration and the organisers have promised an evening filled with Shaan's unforgettable music and entertainment.

During the concert, Shaan is expected to perform his timeless blockbuster songs LIVE. The tickets for the concert are available on BookMyShow.

The passes are divided into distinct categories: Platinum Phase 3, Fanzone Phase 3, Platinum Couple Pass, Fanzone Couple Pass and Meet and Greet Pass.

Most expensive ticket of the concert

After doing a little research, it has been observed that the highest ticket price for Shaan's concert in Mumbai is Rs 10,800. The ticket comes with several benefits too along with the whooping amount. Going by the category, it looks like the pass-holders will get a chance to meet Shaan.

It allows entry to one individual to the platinum zone (standing only). The person will have to contact the organiser crew at the 'Box Office' for a photo with the singer. It also grants access to the food and beverage area.

While the price of the pass is 10,000, it has a booking fee of Rs 800 and hence, the price of the ticket goes up to nearly Rs 10,800.

Check out the prices of other passes:

Sharing his excitement ahead of the event, Shaan said, "I'm excited to collaborate with TribeVibe and their behind-the-scenes crew managing this show. Coming back to my city after more than a year makes this a special concert. This concert is going to be unique with exciting new elements like backup singers, beatboxers, and a fresh band setup. I look forward to an amazing atmosphere and hope to see a full house."

The concert will be presented and curated by TribeVibe Entertainment.