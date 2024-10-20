Shaan Continues To Perform At Mumbai Concert Despite Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms, Holds Umbrella While Singing (VIDEO)

Singer Shaan, born Shantanu Mukherjee, recently performed at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, where his concert was interrupted by heavy rains. However, he did not let the weather stop him as he continued to sing at the concert despite the rains. In videos circulating on social media, Shaan can be seen holding an umbrella and performing.

In the video, dressed in a black shirt, Shaan is heard telling his audience, "Mein toh chhaata leke gaa raha hoon, lekin isilye nahi ki mein bheegna nahi chahta. Yeh toh sirf, mic ko bachane ke liye. Warna mujhe toh baarish mein bohot mazza aata hai." Shortly after, he began singing his iconic song, Dil Ne Tumko Chun Liya Hai.

(I am holding an umbrella, but not because I didn't want to get wet. This is just to save the mic. That rain brings a lot of joy to me.)

Another user shared a video of Shaan and penned an appreciation note for him as he continued singing without any background music.

He wrote, "Man, what a night! It was an open concert, and just when things were heating up, baarish aagayi. Sab nikal gaye stage se, lights went off, but Shaan? This legend stayed on stage, no background music, just his voice echoing through the rain.. The crowd was soaked, he was soaked, but he kept going like a true performer.. Honestly, we didn't even need the music his voice was enough to keep the vibe alive. Hats off to this spirit."

Earlier, talking about his concert, Shaan said in a statement, "I'm excited to collaborate with TribeVibe and their behind-the-scenes crew managing this show. Coming back to my city after more than a year makes this a special concert. This concert is going to be unique with exciting new elements like backup singers, beatboxers, and a fresh band setup. I look forward to an amazing atmosphere and hope to see a full house."