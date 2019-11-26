Section 375: Ajay Bahl, Manish Gupta make Twitter their court, fight over who wrote script

'Section 375' starring Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna is one of the most important and well written movies of this year. However, filmmakers Ajay Bahl and Manish Gupta have turned bitter to each other over claiming all rights of writing the script themselves.

Few days back, one of the critics appreciated the writing and editing skills for the film and declared it 'the best no nonsense courtroom drama' for the year.

Taking all the credits himself for writing and working on the script, Manish Gupta said "It took me 3 years of research to write the film. I sat for 160 court hearings, met lawyers, cops, accused men & rape survivors. I rewrote the script 29 times."