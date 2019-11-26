Section 375: Ajay Bahl, Manish Gupta make Twitter their court, fight over who wrote script

'Section 375' starring Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna is one of the most important and well written movies of this year. However, filmmakers Ajay Bahl and Manish Gupta have turned bitter to each other over claiming all rights of writing the script themselves.
Few days back, one of the critics appreciated the writing and editing skills for the film and declared it 'the best no nonsense courtroom drama' for the year.
Taking all the credits himself for writing and working on the script, Manish Gupta said "It took me 3 years of research to write the film. I sat for 160 court hearings, met lawyers, cops, accused men & rape survivors. I rewrote the script 29 times."
After this comment, director of the movie and writer Ajay Bahl got angry and mocked Manish by saying "Bhai sab kuch tune hi kiyaa hai, main toh buss shooting pe production ka Khanna khane jaata tha #Section375"
Explaining a fan, he also added "This fellow wrote a version then was asked leave the project I came in and spent 5 months rewriting it. The entire theme and dialogue about law vs justice and 70 percent of the rest has been written by me. This shameless bugger needs to be exposed."
Protagonist of the film and actress Richa Chaddha backed the director when he said "I am not looking for thanks or accolades but the truth needs to be told" and agreed that it was only Ajay who wrote the script. She said "Morning! I completely stand by what Ajay Bahl says here. His draft of the script was the only one that was deemed worthy of shooting. Sorry that you've had to jump in and tell the truth in this manner here Ajay. "
'Section 375' was released this year on Sept 13 and is highlights the Section 375 of Indial Penal Code which defines rape as "sexual intercourse with a woman against her will, without her consent, by coercion, misrepresentation or fraud or at a time when she has been intoxicated or duped, or is of unsound mental health and in any case if she is under 18 years of age."
