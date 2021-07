'Schitt's Creek' actor Annie Murphy bags role in 'Witness Protection'

Washington: After tickling our funny bone with her role in popular sitcom 'Schitt's Creek', actor Annie Murphy is all set to star in 'Witness Protection'. Murphy will also executive produce the project.

According to Deadline, 'Witness Protection' revolves around a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.