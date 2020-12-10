'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tops IMDb's list of best Indian Web Series 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992 narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ". Pratik Gandhi is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta, the scam-tainted broker who was known as the Big Bull.

The series garnered positive reviews, which reflected in the IMDb ratings as well. On one hand, where trolls have been attacking films with ‘star kids’ with 1-star ratings, ‘Scam 1992’ has bagged the number one spot on IMDb's "Top Rated TV Shows" list.