'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tops IMDb's list of best Indian Web Series 2020

IMDb the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, today unveiled its Top 10 Indian Web Series year-end list, determined by IMDb user ratings. IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate a title, users can click the “Rate This” star on any film or TV show page on IMDb.
IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020
1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
2. Panchayat
3. Special OPS
4. Bandish Bandits
5. Mirzapur
6. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side
7. Paatal Lok
8. High
9. Abhay
10. Aarya
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992 narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ". Pratik Gandhi is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta, the scam-tainted broker who was known as the Big Bull.
The series garnered positive reviews, which reflected in the IMDb ratings as well. On one hand, where trolls have been attacking films with ‘star kids’ with 1-star ratings, ‘Scam 1992’ has bagged the number one spot on IMDb's "Top Rated TV Shows" list.
The average ratings of the show as of now is 9.5 out of 10 stars, which is at par with international biggies like ‘Planet Earth II’ (9.5), ‘Breaking Bad’ (9.5), ‘Chernobyl’ (9.4), and ‘Game of Thrones’ (9.2).
“Worldwide interest in Indian streaming series hit an all-time high this year, and fans once again turned to IMDb to rate their favourites and help others discover these breakout shows,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO. “In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time.”