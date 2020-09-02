SC declines to entertain Netflix plea on use of Subrata Roy's name in web series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by Netflix challenging an order of Bihar trial court restraining it from using the name of Subrata Roy, a businessman, in its upcoming web series "Bad Boy Billionaires" slated for release in India on Wednesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde declined to entertain Netflix's plea, however, it granted the OTT platform the liberty to move the Patna High Court challenging the order passed by the Araria trial court. The top court, declining to hear the appeal, said: "We are sorry."

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Sahara India, opposed the plea filed by Netflix. Singh contended before the bench that the order was passed by a civil judge and if there were to be an appeal, then it would have to be filed before the district judge and not before the High Court or the apex court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Netflix, contended before the bench that the apex court should transfer to itself all the petitions in connection with the web series, which are pending in various high courts. The top court issued notice on the separate petition filed by Netflix seeking transfer of the matters pending before different high courts.