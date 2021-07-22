Satyajit Ray's 'focus puller' Anil Ghosh, 80, faces major financial crisis; actor Prosenjit Chatterjee seeks help

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's focus puller, Anil Ghosh, is finding it tough to make ends meet. Back in those days, the job of a focus puller was of high importance and was essential for attaining the perfect shot.
According to several media reports, Ghosh is facing a major financial crisis and is losing his vision. He is 80.
Ghosh lost his only son to Kolkata's Stephen Court fire in 2010 and since then, he has been living with his wife, according to a report in India Today.
To help him in this time of trouble, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee reached out to the public to ask for financial help for Ghosh.
On Wednesday, Prosenjit shared Ghosh's bank account details on his official Twitter account.
"Sadly, Anil Ghosh lost his only son in the Stephen Court fire. This brilliant human is now losing his eyesight and finding it difficult to make ends meet. If anyone wants to extend a helping hand and pledge support, details are given below," he tweeted. Have a look at his tweet here:
Anil Ghosh worked with Ray in several films,
Ghosh worked in over 300 films, most of them with Satyajit Ray. He worked with the filmmaker in 'Kapurush-O-Mahapurush' and 'Agantuk'.
Currently, he lives with his wife in a modest house in Chander Village Road in Kolkata.
