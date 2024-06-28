Satyabhama OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajal Aggarwal's Thriller Film

Satyabhama OTT Release Date | Trailer

Satyabhama is an action thriller film starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on June 7, 2024 and received mixed response from audiences and critics. It is already premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Satyabhama?

The Telugu crime thriller is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is available to watch in multiple languages and subtitles.

Plot

The suspense thriller is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad and centres around a lady police officer named Satyabhama. Her life changed one night when she can't save a woman, and she gets killed in front of her. Remorseful Satyabhama decides to solve the murder mystery and prioritises the case over her marriage. As she tries to solve the case, Satyabhama discovers hidden secrets which she had never thought of before.

Cast and production of Satyabhama

The movie's cast includes Kajal Aggarwal as Satyabhama, Prakash Raj, Naveen Chandra, Nagineedu, Ravi Varma as MP K Ramakanth Reddy and Harsha Vardhan. It is directed by Suman Chikkala and produced by Bobby Tikka, Sashi Kiran and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under Aurum Arts.

Vishnu Besi has done the cinematography and Kodati Pavan Kalyan has edited the film. Sricharan Pakala has composed the music with Aditya Music.