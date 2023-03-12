e-Paper Get App
Satish Kaushik Death: Police rules out foul play, except for medicines nothing suspicious found

The authorities concluded that there was no foul play in the seasoned actor's passing

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
According to the Delhi Police, apart from some medications, nothing unusual or unpleasant was discovered at the scene or in Satish Kaushik's room. The authorities concluded that there was no foul play in the seasoned actor's passing. According to the post-mortem report, the death's preliminary cause was determined to be cardiac arrest brought on by coronary artery blockage, and the police stated that the death appeared to be natural. Nonetheless, the final judgement will be rendered following evaluation and examination of the heart's histology study report and the FSL pertaining to the blood.

Nothing suspicious found where Kaushik was staying

Except for a few medications, the police reported that nothing odd or undesirable was discovered at the location where the late actor was staying or in his room. On March 8 around 10:00 am, Satish Kaushik and his manager Santosh Rai arrived in Delhi and spent the night at Vikas Malu's house. After celebrating Holi until 3:00 pm, they rested. After that, there was no celebration, and the actor ate dinner and went for a walk around 9:30 p.m.

Kaushik developed health issues after midnight

He did, however, begin to experience health issues after midnight and was taken to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where doctors pronounced him dead.

All of the witnesses who were with him were questioned, and their testimony was recorded. The location's CCTV footage was also collected and looked at.

Family doesn't suspect foul play

Also, Satish Kaushik's family is in contact with the local police, and they have no reason to suspect foul play in the veteran actor's death. Nothing strange or illegal was found during the investigation that has been done so far. But, the police investigation mandated by Section 174 CrPC is still ongoing.

