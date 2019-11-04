Sarod brothers Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali captivating America with a tribute to the Hindu Devi

Sarod Trilogy tour across 7 cities in the US for over a month rings in the highest echelons of sarod Joined by Guru and father Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan.

3rd November, 2019: Internationally renowned Indian Classical musicians and brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have embarked on their 2019 US Tour. The tour which also features their father & Guru, the eminent Indian Sarod player, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is titled 'Sarod Trilogy’.

The concert kick-starts in Dayton, Ohio with a Sarod duet by the brothers and followed by Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan’s solo presentation. The last segment has all the three playing together which is a mesmerizing view for the live audience.

While Amaan & Ayaan are very excited about this tour, they are particularly looking forward to the concert on the 8th of November at St Ignatius Loyola which is titled DEVI. The team has planned a new program as a tribute to the divine feminine energy. The underlying thought is that this Divine Feminine Energy has her strongest presence as DEVI in Hinduism which is among the major world religions from ancient times to the present.

Speaking of the US tour, Amaan and Ayaan stated, “It’s been almost two decades that we have been performing in the US but this tour is a special one. Our new presentation of the piece inspired from ‘Divine Feminine Energy’ along with our Guru and father makes its really unique. When we were preparing this piece we did not imagine that our father would also join in. Now that he has, it feels complete. The audience in the US is also fabulous, they are really very engaged and encouraging”.