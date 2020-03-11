'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star Rupali Ganguly gives credit to husband for her TV comeback

Mumbai: Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is making her comeback on TV with the show "Anupama" after seven years, says her husband encouraged her to pursue her acting career all over again.

"I would like to give huge credit to my husband for encouraging me to take up the show. I was quite happily mothering my child, so something had to be that exciting for me to step out of home.

"When I was offered the show, my husband really pushed me and said, 'I will take care of our child and the house, you go ahead because this show will give you the chance to prove your worth as an actress'," she said.

"My mother-in-law is 87 and it is not easy for a man to run a house when there are several responsibilities. Since it is a TV show, I am shooting for 12 to 13 hours.