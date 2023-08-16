Sara Ali Khan Wishes 'Happiest Birthday To Her Abba', Shares Adorable Cake-Cutting Pictures With Siblings Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh On Her Gram

Handsome actor Saif Ali Khan who turns 53 on August 16 is known as the complete family man in B-town. Despite his marital status, the actor has managed to ensure that his children stay together through thick and thin. On the occasion of his birthday, his family gathered at his Mumbai home to celebrate together and from the pictures shared by daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan, it is evident that this birthday was truly an affair to remember.

Sara took to Instagram to share intimate cake-cutting pictures featuring step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and her brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. She captioned her carousel post stating, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."

Earlier during the day, Kareena also took to Instagram to wish her hubby dearest. Sharing a pool photo which sees Kareena don a pink monokini, the Laal Singh Chaddha captioned her post saying, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

Later in the afternoon, actor and superstar Jr.NTR and the makers of the upcoming Telugu film Devara also shared the special first look poster of Saif as Bhaira from the film. The actor officially makes his foray into Telugu cinema with the film and will be seen essaying a grey-shaded role. NTR shared the poster accompanied by a birthday wish. His tweet read, "BHAIRA, Happy Birthday Saif sir! #Devara."

Devara is slated to release in cinemas on April 5, 2024.