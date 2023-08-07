 Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini During Goa Vacation With Friends; See Photos
Sara Ali Khan raised temperature as she flaunted her toned legs and sexy curves in the photo

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, shared a bunch of pictures with her friends on Instagram. According to media reports, Sara is enjoying a vacation in Goa with some of her close friends.

In one of the photos, Sara is seen lying near the swimming pool. She looks stunning in a pink bikini top and off-white shorts.

Sara raised temperature as she flaunted her toned legs and sexy curves in the picture. Her fans and followers dropped fire and red heart emoticons in the comments section soon after she posted the images.

In the other photos, the actress is seen posing with her friends on the beach. She also recreated a 10-year-old photo with her friends.

Sara also penned a sweet note for her pals as she opened up about her bond with them. "A decade later 💁🏻‍♀️💟🤍The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories," Sara captioned her post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sara recently made headlines after she walked the ramp with Aditya Roy Kapur at India Couture Week 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen with Aditya for the first time in Metro Inn Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. She is all set to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' which will release on an OTT platform.

Sara also has Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here.

