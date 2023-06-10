Sara Ali Khan Keeps Mangalsutra From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke As Memento |

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently garnering love across the nation for her character Soumya in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara played the role of a young, feisty Punjabi girl from Indore in the film and she has revealed in the past that her character will always remain close to her. She is so attached to her character that she chose to keep the blue saree from Soumya's wardrobe and the mangalsutra she wore as a memento with herself.

Revealing the same, a source says, “It's a tradition that Sara has been following. She has done this in her past films as well and this time, she kept Soumya’s mangalsutra and the blue saree. She is emotionally attached to all those things and gets reminiscent of the shoot days whenever she sees them.”

Today, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses of her generation. She has essayed the roles of a small-town, feisty girl really well and nobody fits these roles better than her. Currently, the actress is getting applauded for her performance in the film and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal.

With a collection of Rs 30.60 crore so far, Sara is adding another feather to her cap as one of the most promising actors in her generation. Her small-town character of Soumya is etched forever in the hearts of her fans. On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.