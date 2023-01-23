Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her non-glamorous avatar in Ae Watan Mere Watan - watch video

Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere watan |

Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, the makers of Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan shared the actor's first look from the upcoming Amazon Original movie. The film is an inspiring tribute to the fearless heroes of India’s struggle for freedom.

Sara will be seen playing the character of a valiant freedom fighter.

Sara's first look out

The first-look video transports us to a bygone era where we see a tense, yet focused, young girl assembling a radio-like device in a dimly lit room.

The camera gradually reveals that the girl is none other than Sara Ali Khan in a never-seen-before, non-glamorous avatar. As she begins to speak on the radio, her voice is imbued with courage and determination; she shares the message of independence with the entire nation via her underground radio station, until she is interrupted by the incessant banging at the door.

Sara: Proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery

Sara shared her excitement on playing this role in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She said, "I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage."

"Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter," she added.

“Dharmatic Entertainment is glad to be teaming up with Prime Video, yet again, to create a masterpiece- Ae Watan Mere Watan”, said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment.

He added, “The movie is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle. With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience.”

“Directing this story inspired by true events from the very precarious times of India’s freedom struggle is a feeling of tremendous pride for me, and I am thankful to Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for this opportunity,” said director Kannan Iyer. “Ae Watan Mere Watan is going to be a tribute to the priceless contributions made by fearless heroes to India’s fight for independence. It is my first time working with Sara Ali Khan and I am excited to see how she moulds herself into this character," he further said.

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

