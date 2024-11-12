 Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot Hoops In Air'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSaqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot Hoops In Air'

Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot Hoops In Air'

Saqib, who was missing from both the trailer of Citadel as well as the promotional events, said that the makers had a set narrative for the trailer in their minds, and that did not include his character

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has emerged to be the surprise element in Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prahu's much-hyped series, Citadel Honey Bunny. However, prior to the show's release, reports had gone viral that all was not well between Saqib and the team of Citadel, and the actor has now finally ended his silence on the issue.

Saqib, who was missing from both the trailer of Citadel as well as the promotional events, told News18 that the makers had a set narrative for the trailer in their minds, and that did not include his character. "I knew the impact of my character. If I had gone for those events, it would’ve been detrimental to their narrative. If they had decided on something, it wouldn’t be right for me to go and sit there because what would I do over there?" he stated.

He went on to say that he did not interact with the media before the release of Citadel as people had seen nothing about his character in the trailer. "I put a little more value to myself than that. That’s why I decided to sit this one out and wait for the show to come out. I didn’t want to shoot hoops in the air. I wanted my work to speak for itself," he said.

Read Also
Varun Dhawan Says His Butt-Naked Scene In Citadel Honey Bunny Was Shot 'Artistically': 'It's...
article-image

Saqib also revealed that creative differences are common in his line of work, but he was confident that his character will be received well once the show released. "The whole shooting experience has been very enjoyable for me. Just one non-agreement over something shouldn’t dampen the whole experience," he maintained.

FPJ Shorts
JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What Happens To JioHotstar Now - Check Details
JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What Happens To JioHotstar Now - Check Details
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Saqib plays a menacing agent in Citadel Honey Bunny, with Samantha and Varun playing the titular roles. Set in the 90s, the show is a prequel to the original Citadel by Russo Brothers, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot...

Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot...

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...

Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request...

Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request...

Juhi Chawla Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Juhi Chawla Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT