Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot Hoops In Air'

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has emerged to be the surprise element in Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prahu's much-hyped series, Citadel Honey Bunny. However, prior to the show's release, reports had gone viral that all was not well between Saqib and the team of Citadel, and the actor has now finally ended his silence on the issue.

Saqib, who was missing from both the trailer of Citadel as well as the promotional events, told News18 that the makers had a set narrative for the trailer in their minds, and that did not include his character. "I knew the impact of my character. If I had gone for those events, it would’ve been detrimental to their narrative. If they had decided on something, it wouldn’t be right for me to go and sit there because what would I do over there?" he stated.

He went on to say that he did not interact with the media before the release of Citadel as people had seen nothing about his character in the trailer. "I put a little more value to myself than that. That’s why I decided to sit this one out and wait for the show to come out. I didn’t want to shoot hoops in the air. I wanted my work to speak for itself," he said.

Saqib also revealed that creative differences are common in his line of work, but he was confident that his character will be received well once the show released. "The whole shooting experience has been very enjoyable for me. Just one non-agreement over something shouldn’t dampen the whole experience," he maintained.

Saqib plays a menacing agent in Citadel Honey Bunny, with Samantha and Varun playing the titular roles. Set in the 90s, the show is a prequel to the original Citadel by Russo Brothers, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.