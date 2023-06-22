Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh To Be A Musical? Details Inside

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project 'Baiju Bawra' has been a topic of discussion for several years now, however, nothing has materialised so far. But looks like the filmmaker is finally ready to get in action as he is gearing up for the film, which has been his dream for the past two decades.

The last time Bhansali nurtured a project in his mind for such a significant duration was 'Bajirao Mastani', a historical epic that he had been wanting to make ever since the release of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Now, after 20 years of thought and planning, Bhansali is ready to bring 'Baiju Bawra' to life. The filmmaker has spent countless years working on the minute details of the film and he is now finally ready to bring his idea to life.

Baiju Bawra to be a musical?

While not much has been revealed about the developments around the film yet, it is said to be a fully-fledged musical film centered around two singers.

Fans and industry insiders alike have been speculating about various aspects, from the production intricacies to the elaborate set designs.

Moreover, there have been rumours about the casting choices for 'Baiju Bawra', with speculations of actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being part of the project.

Baiju Bawra: What we know so far

As per reports floating online, Deepika was Bhansali's first choice for 'Baiju Bawra' opposite Ranveer Singh, as theirs is a tried and tested jodi. The couple has already collaborated with the ace filmmaker for three films in the past -- 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat'.

However, reports claimed that Deepika was later replaced by Alia as she had demanded equal pay as Ranveer for the film.

'Baiju Bawra' is reportedly the tale of legendary Indian musician Tansen, and his defeat.