Sanjay Dutt converts to Islam? Here’s the truth behind this viral picture

Sanjay Dutt’s photo in a skull cap has been viral on Facebook. The photo claims the actor has changed religion as he is seen relishing Iftar feast for amid the ongoing Ramadan fast. However the picture has been morphed by fans to make it look like that. The original picture has Sanjay sitting in front of an empty table without the cap.

A Facebook page shared the image and captioned it as “Let Allah show him the road to Islam and let him be encouraged to embrace the religion. Ameen”. While another new pages ‘Rangrez Ki Awaz News’ shared the image saying, “Ramzan ke mauke pe Sanju pure Roze rakhte he. Roza aftar karte hue Sanjay Dutt”.

The picture if looked at a first glance looks normal but after the closer look can be seen for the morphed image that is. Three things added into the picture are the skull cap, food on the table and a Mecca portrait on the wall, behind Sanjay.

The actual image was also posted on social media by a fan-page that shows him sitting in front of an empty table without the cap and the portrait on the wall.

Sanjay Dutt last seen in Kalank has three upcoming projects like Shamshera, Panipat and Sadak 2.