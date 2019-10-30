Sania Mirza's son Izhaan steals the Tennis star's thunder at the airport

Tennis star Saniz Mirza has arrived in Mumbai along with an adorable company. Mirza was clicked by shutterbugs holding her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. While Sania was all smiles for the paparazzi, the little munchkin look up with curiosity.
Sania opted for a casual look, tee, denims and a long black coat. As for Izhaan, the lad was wearing a grey onesie.
Sania gave birth to Izhaan in 2018, he will be turning one this year. She married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. The Tennis sensation is back to sweating it out in the gym and focusing on her sport.
Sania also went on to confirm that her sister Anam will be tying the knot with former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son, Asad.
