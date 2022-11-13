Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce new show amid divorce rumours

The divorce saga of tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has taken a new turn as the couple announced their show together called 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the OTT platform which is set to air the show, made the announcement on social media.

"The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix," the post read.

In the poster, Sania and Shoaib can be seen making for one fine couple as they posed with in front of a picturesque background.

Rumours of Sania and Shoaib's divorce have been doing the rounds ever since the tennis star dropped some cryptic posts on social media, giving rise to speculations that her marriage to the cricketer has hit troubled waters.

Days later, reports once again went viral that Shoaib might have cheated on Sania with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar, and that could be the reason behind their separation.

However, both Sania and Shoaib maintained silence about their personal lives in the media.

But with this latest announcement, the couple has finally decided to put all the rumours to rest.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old who announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of the season has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.