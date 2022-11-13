e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce new show amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce new show amid divorce rumours

Reports suggested that Shoaib might have cheated on Sania with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The divorce saga of tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has taken a new turn as the couple announced their show together called 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the OTT platform which is set to air the show, made the announcement on social media.

"The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix," the post read.

In the poster, Sania and Shoaib can be seen making for one fine couple as they posed with in front of a picturesque background.

Rumours of Sania and Shoaib's divorce have been doing the rounds ever since the tennis star dropped some cryptic posts on social media, giving rise to speculations that her marriage to the cricketer has hit troubled waters.

Read Also
'Where do broken hearts go': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with cricketer...
article-image

Days later, reports once again went viral that Shoaib might have cheated on Sania with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar, and that could be the reason behind their separation.

However, both Sania and Shoaib maintained silence about their personal lives in the media.

Read Also
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani actress allegedly dating Shoaib Malik amid divorce with Sania Mirza
article-image

But with this latest announcement, the couple has finally decided to put all the rumours to rest.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old who announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of the season has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

Read Also
WATCH: Amidst Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce claims, video of Pak cricketer getting emotional on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Yaarana director Rakesh Kumar passes away, Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note

Yaarana director Rakesh Kumar passes away, Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce new show amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik announce new show amid divorce rumours

Watch Video: Anupam Kher fails to get Uunchai ticket for THIS reason

Watch Video: Anupam Kher fails to get Uunchai ticket for THIS reason

Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's baby Vayu's lavish nursery

Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's baby Vayu's lavish nursery

Watch: Samantha gets 'jalebi' treat from gym trainer for Yashoda's success

Watch: Samantha gets 'jalebi' treat from gym trainer for Yashoda's success