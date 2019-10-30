Sania Mirza shares an endearing post on son Izhaan's first birthday

Tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media to share an adorable post on her son Izhaan's first birthday. She shared a picture of the time her was just an infant and captioned it with a loving message.

She wrote, "Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest,purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breadth .. Happy Birthday my little angel 👼🏽 I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are .. InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan ❤️"