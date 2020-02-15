Sana Khan shares screenshots of personal texts after ex-beau Melvin Louis' cryptic post

Mumbai: Actress Sana Khan has shared screenshots of a string of personal messages after her former beau Melvin Louis shared a cryptic post on social media.

Sana took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of some personal messages wherein a person told her about Louis and the girl, who he is in contact with.

In the message, the anonymous person did not disclose the other girl's name but shared how they both met and talked to each other on Whatsapp, according to timesofindia.indiatimes.com.