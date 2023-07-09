Sana Khan Opens Up On Losing Weight Post Pregnancy: 'I Get So Paranoid When...'

Former actress Sana Khan welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Anas Saiyad on July 5, three years after marriage. The couple has named their firstborn Saiyad Tariq Jamil, and explaining the meaning of the name, Sana gushed that Jamil means beauty and Tariq means pleasant.

Recently, Sana opened up on losing weight post childbirth and stated how she has been getting paranoid of late whenever people ask her about it.

She also stated that she wants to keep the health of her child as her utmost priority, and that she is in no rush to lose weight at the cost of her health.

Sana Khan on losing postpartum weight

During a recent interaction, Sana stated, "I get so paranoid when people talk about weight loss after pregnancy. Of course, everyone wants to lose weight, and so do I, but not at the cost of compromising on my health or not eating what’s required for my child’s growth."

She went on to say that a new mother should not be made to believe that losing the pregnancy weight is more important and that it should be done at the cost of motherhood.

"I would rather promote the idea of being healthy. My child is my priority and weight loss can happen anytime," she added.

Sana-Anas announce baby's birth

Sana, who has been a part of films like 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' quit acting after she got married to Anas in 2020.

On Wednesday, the new parents took to their Instagram to share the news of the arrival of their baby boy with the world. Sana shared a video which read, "Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim Assalamu Alaikum Allah Tala ne mukaddar mailikha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarrat ke saath deta hai. Toh allah tala ne hame BETA diya."

Along with that, she captioned the video, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. It is Allah's trust, it is the best. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours."

