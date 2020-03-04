Sana Khaan accuses ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis of impregnating teenager, calls him characterless

Recently, Sana told Bollywood Hungama that Melvin had impregnated an 18-year-old. She claimed that an advocate had informed her about the same.

This is what she told the media outlet, "One advocate texted me, and she said this is what happened, a girl was 18 years old and she got pregnant and this guy must have promised, god knows what he did, and that girl went under depression, and she went to her (the advocate) for counselling. So she knew that girl, and then later that girl got lost. So she is like, ‘the girl could not speak because she was a normal girl and he was a so called celebrity. But because this matter is out, I want to tell you’. There are so many girls who have texted me. There was a girl who doesn't want to reveal her identity but she told me how he drugged her to do stupid things with him. These are all 17-18 year old girls."

Not only this, the actor also went on to spill the beans about how her ex-boyfriend had allegedly molested a 13-year-old at his dance class. Pointing out his hypocrisy owing to that he objected her (Sana) from performing a specific dance move as part of a South Indian film, Sana Khaan stated that he was only acting sanskari, when in reality he was characterless.

Melvin Louis has not responded to these allegations yet.