Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda redefine friendship goals with super cute brunch pic

The newest best friends of South cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda have been defining friendship goals for a while. Earlier on Instagram, Samantha shared a heartfelt note about what Vijay's presence means to her. Her post read, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!" See more instances of their infectious bonhomie