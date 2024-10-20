Samantha Ruth Prabhu Supports Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Note On 'Witches Are Women Who...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently shared a cryptic note about witches, emphasising that women connected to their higher selves make them mysterious and threatening to those who feel cursed.

It all began when a user named John Collins on X posted, "Don’t be afraid of witches; be afraid of the ones who burned them." In response, Kangana reacted to the tweet and wrote, "Witches are women who are connected to their higher self; their intuition, infectious free spirit, indomitable willpower, and uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries make them mysterious, frightening and threatening to those who are caged and cursed."

The Queen actress further added, "Caged people believe that gifted people have some evil powers and they must be burnt to ashes; misery exists in so many forms and jealousy is the most miserable of them all. You can choose to be jealous or be inspired, make a smart choice, those who choose to be inspired are the chosen ones, break the cage and break free."

Soon after Kangana shared the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday (October 20) shared a screenshot of Kangana's tweet on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Word."

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next directorial film, Emergency. It was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6, the release was delayed due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the film has now been certified by the CBFC and Kangana has said that a new release date will be announced soon.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman, among others. It is backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

On the other hand, Samantha is all set for the release of her next spy-action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is a spin-off to the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video.

It is directed by Raj & DK and will be released on November 7 this year.